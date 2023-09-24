Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,539 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.