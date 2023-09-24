Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after buying an additional 2,828,328 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,921,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock remained flat at $49.73 on Friday. 2,798,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.