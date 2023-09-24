Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 184,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.17. 5,949,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

