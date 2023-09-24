Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 1,410 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 668,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,478. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 253.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

