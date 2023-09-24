Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 7,901 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 465,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

