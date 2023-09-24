Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.91. 2,562,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,490. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.30. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

