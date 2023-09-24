Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 2,756 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.90. 3,907,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

