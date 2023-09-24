Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 896 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Altria Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,179,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,340. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

