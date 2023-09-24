Beldex (BDX) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $187.52 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.42 or 0.05989077 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00033837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,700,289 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,280,289 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

