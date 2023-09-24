Beldex (BDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.05 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $187.71 million and $4.05 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.12 or 0.05987534 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,704,682 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,284,682 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.