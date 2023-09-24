Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.50.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.