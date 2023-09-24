Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $69.35 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.58.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

