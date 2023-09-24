BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) PT Lowered to $4.00

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on BIOLASE to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BIOLASE

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $270.99.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical technology company reported ($8.93) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 345.58%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.