Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,568,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.