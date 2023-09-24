BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $572,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $138,306.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,247.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $572,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,200 shares of company stock worth $10,970,990. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

