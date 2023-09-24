BNP Paribas Lowers Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASBFY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised shares of Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,900.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

About Associated British Foods

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.89. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.71.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

