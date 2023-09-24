Boothe Investment Group Inc. Buys 11,853 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Goodyear Tire & Rubber makes up about 4.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 545,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,809,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 1,733,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.6% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.1 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,091. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

