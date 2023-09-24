Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 2.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 74,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JMST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,479 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

