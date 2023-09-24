Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 297 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 0.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.28. The company had a trading volume of 953,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,745. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

