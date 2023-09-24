Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 951 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.91. 2,562,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.30. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

