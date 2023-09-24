Boothe Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. World Kinect makes up about 2.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of World Kinect worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WKC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Kinect by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Kinect by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in World Kinect by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,550,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,256,000 after purchasing an additional 251,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Kinect by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in World Kinect by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 282,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WKC traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 837,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of World Kinect from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of World Kinect from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 3M restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

