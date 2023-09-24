BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.86%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.