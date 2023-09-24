Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 138 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $80,060,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.98. 1,293,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

