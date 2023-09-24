Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires Shares of 13,583 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,637,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

