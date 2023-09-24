Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires Shares of 14,012 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $55.15. 2,905,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

