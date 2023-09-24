Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 33,104 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,950,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,812,000 after buying an additional 4,467,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.05. 7,294,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,112,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

