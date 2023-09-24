Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 346 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.5% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $408,535,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

