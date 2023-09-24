Bowman & Co S.C. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.6% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Oracle by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 69.2% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,152,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.