Bowman & Co S.C. Has $272,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.87. 2,412,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

