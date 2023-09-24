Bowman & Co S.C. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $173.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,869. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.14 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.36.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

