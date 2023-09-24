Bowman & Co S.C. Has $547,000 Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth $4,483,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.94. The company had a trading volume of 462,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,721. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.01.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.49%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

