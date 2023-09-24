Bowman & Co S.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.16 and its 200-day moving average is $254.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.