Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.74. The company had a trading volume of 572,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.76 and a 1-year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

