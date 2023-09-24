Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.08. 2,238,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

