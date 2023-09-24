Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 948 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

