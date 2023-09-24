Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $829.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $869.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $769.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

