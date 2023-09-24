Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.53 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.4 %

NXPI stock opened at $196.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.44.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.