Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association owned about 0.08% of Centerspace worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 4,053.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 154.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

