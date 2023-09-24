Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,074 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,994. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $119.00 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.06.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.