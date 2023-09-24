Bremer Bank National Association Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $107.72 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

