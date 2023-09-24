Bremer Bank National Association Sells 5,028 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

