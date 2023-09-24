Bremer Bank National Association Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 16.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.32. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.