Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT) Insider Acquires £195,000 in Stock

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Jones bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £195,000 ($241,545.89).

Bridgepoint Group stock opened at GBX 191.10 ($2.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.79. Bridgepoint Group plc has a one year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 263.40 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,194.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,625.00%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 204 ($2.53) to GBX 240 ($2.97) in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

