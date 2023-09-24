Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Decreased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $829.08 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $869.82 and its 200-day moving average is $769.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

