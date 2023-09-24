Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMBL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BMBL

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Bumble Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 923,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,755,000 after acquiring an additional 960,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after acquiring an additional 319,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.63 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.