Brokerages Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $8.32

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LFST

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 54,600 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,844,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 54,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316,016 shares in the company, valued at $47,844,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 74,677 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,611,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 95,769 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 1.0 %

LFST opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.99. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.