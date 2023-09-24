Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $5.83

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

PGRE opened at $4.73 on Friday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

