Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Target Price at $38.18

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $31.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $592.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.40.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,289 shares in the company, valued at $402,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $19,800,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,505,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 204,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

