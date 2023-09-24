Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

