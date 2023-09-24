Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $988.23

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 988.23 ($12.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,180.22 ($14.62). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,165 ($14.43), with a volume of 192,245 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($22.54) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 1,350 ($16.72) to GBX 1,600 ($19.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BUR

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,213.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,090.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 990.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.62, a current ratio of 32.83 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,041.67%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.